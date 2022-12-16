Des Moines man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in US Capitol riot

FILE - Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. A trial is set to open for Jensen, who ran after a police officer retreating up a flight of stairs during a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol, a harrowing encounter captured on video. Jensen, who wore a shirt promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, told the FBI that he wanted to be a "poster boy" for the events that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By KCRG Staff
Dec. 16, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa man seen on video leading a mob chasing a Capitol police officer was sentenced to 5 years in prison Friday morning.

Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, was convicted on all felony counts from his trial in September.

Charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors recommended he spend 64 months in prison, which is close to what he was sentenced to.

They called him a ringleader who was proud of his actions and attention.

The Judge was concerned about Jensen’s lack of both remorse and an apology before his sentence.

During the trial, prosecutors showed videos and photos Jensen took inside the Capitol.

In a Facebook post, the Q-Anon conspiracy follower said he was “locked and loaded” with pistols.

