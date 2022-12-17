A cold Saturday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a cold and gray Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. We’ll continue to see cloud cover throughout the day, which will also bring a chance for isolated snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will only rise into the 20s along with winds up to 30. This means brutally cold wind chills in the single digits are expected this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, both ending snow chances and ushering in very cold temperatures with lows in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero.

Thanks to the Saturday night clearing, we’ll wake up to sunshine on Sunday with another cold day. Sunday’s highs will rise into the 20s with wind chills mainly in the single digits and teens. There are several chances for snow this week first on Monday, but the higher chance is during the midweek with accumulating snow expected. We’ll keep a close eye on this system, but it looks like we’ll have a White Christmas.

