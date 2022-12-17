More clouds and wind before a bit of a break

Cold conditions and clouds, but sunshine is soon to make a return.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The storm system that has been hanging around a while finally starts to move on, but we still feel its influence for another day.

Clouds will be fairly likely for a good portion of the day on Saturday before beginning to diminish. Highs reach the 20s before that, so another chilly day is in store. Lows fall tonight under clearing skies.

Sunday carries some sunshine, which will be a pleasant sight, but highs remain in the 20s despite this change. A storm system quickly moves through the area on Monday, giving us a quick shot at some light snow.

A more substantial storm arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This also carries a risk for some accumulating snow, but it will be the catalyst for a much colder air mass to move in behind it. Highs will only be in the single digits by the end of the work week, with below zero wind chills likely both day and night.

