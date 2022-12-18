A frigid and sunny end to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a frigid morning for people heading to church with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. However, despite the cold the sun is finally returning to Eastern Iowa since the clouds cleared last night. This means that we’ll see plenty of blue sky this afternoon, but don’t let the sun fool you. Highs will only climb into the upper teens and low 20s today with wind chills only reaching the single digits. Overnight, our lows will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits and wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero. Clouds are also expected to rebuild across the region overnight, which means we’ll wake up to more clouds than sun on Monday morning.

Clouds will continue to build across the region through Monday with snow moving in during the late afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours. 1 to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation is possible north of Highway 30 Monday and Monday night with a trace to 1 inches expected south of Highway 30.

More chances for snow are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. This system could have an impact on holiday travel, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. However, the snow also means there’s a good chance Eastern Iowa will enjoy a White Christmas.

