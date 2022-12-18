Sunshine makes a welcome return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are expecting clear skies for most of today as the long-standing storm system that hung around for days has moved on.

Despite this, temperatures will still stay fairly chilly, with highs only in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be somewhat lighter, and that combined with sun will make the day feel generally more pleasant.

Sunday night into Monday, clouds will increase once again and eventually give us a shot at some snow showers by later in the day Monday. Minor accumulations are possible, but the nature and speed of the system should limit totals to less than an inch. Still, slick roads will be possible, so use caution Monday evening.

Tuesday is another break, with the potential for a bit of sunshine. Another, and potentially larger, storm system moves in for Wednesday into Thursday. Current indications are that we would be in line for accumulating snow with this system. Strong winds also seem like a possibility by Thursday into Friday, potentially causing additional travel troubles. However, there are still many details to be worked out between now and then, including the strength and track of the system. Check back here, and on television on KYOU, for additional updates.

That same storm system will be the catalyst for a pattern change toward much colder temperatures as Arctic air arrives late in the week. Expect an extended period of below-zero wind chills during this time.

