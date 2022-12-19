Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas in 40 years to the Midwest

An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years to the Midwest.
An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years to the Midwest.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Are you wishing for a white Christmas? It’s going to be a chilly week for most of the U.S.

Weather forecasters say more than 80 percent of the nation will experience temperatures below freezing. That includes places as far south as Austin, Texas and Orlando, Florida.

An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years to the Midwest.

Beginning Tuesday, the winter storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds across the Rockies.

It will grow stronger as it approaches the Midwest Thursday, and it will last through Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service warns of the potential for a blizzard in Chicago.

Snow is predicted as far south as the lower Mississippi Valley and even Jackson, Mississippi might get some flurries.

The weather will likely affect holiday travel.

So the Weather Service is urging people to make alternative plans for travel.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House January 6 Committee, talks about the aftermath of the...
House Jan. 6 panel chair: Country remains ' in strange and uncharted waters'
Police make second arrest deadly Des Moines crash
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases