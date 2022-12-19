Police make second arrest deadly Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a crash in Des Moines that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

KCCI reports 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle - drag racing and serious injury by vehicle - reckless driving.

Police said Jones is connected to one of the two vehicles involved in a street race that led up to the three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive.

The crash resulted in the death of 4-year-old Marcos Faguada, according to law enforcement.

Robert Miller III, 35, was also arrested in connection to the crash. He faces charges including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed.

Police say Miller was driving at more than 100 mph just before the crash, in which his vehicle crossed over the median, entering the southbound lanes, colliding with two oncoming vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.