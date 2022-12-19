Police make second arrest deadly Des Moines crash

(WRDW/WAGT)
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a crash in Des Moines that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

KCCI reports 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle - drag racing and serious injury by vehicle - reckless driving.

Police said Jones is connected to one of the two vehicles involved in a street race that led up to the three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive.

The crash resulted in the death of 4-year-old Marcos Faguada, according to law enforcement.

Robert Miller III, 35, was also arrested in connection to the crash. He faces charges including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed.

Police say Miller was driving at more than 100 mph just before the crash, in which his vehicle crossed over the median, entering the southbound lanes, colliding with two oncoming vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Latest News

An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years to the Midwest.
Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas in 40 years to the Midwest
Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
Two dead, one injured in Des Moines shooting
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery