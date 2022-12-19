Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An active weather week is expected leading into the Christmas holiday weekend, with a couple of chances for snow involved.

The first arrives on Monday. Temperatures will start off in the low 10s and warm into the low to mid 30s as a storm system quickly moves northwest of the area. It brings a chance for snow, which will generally be light, by afternoon and evening. Amounts should be in the trace to 1 inch range, which are minimal but could still cause some slick roads.

Tuesday is a break, and much of Wednesday too. But, then another storm system develops and moves through the central U.S. By Wednesday night through Thursday night, snow will be possible, and it could accumulate. The strength of the system would also suggest strong winds will be possible Thursday into Friday. As a result, expect disruptions to travel during this time. We’ll have additional details as we get closer, so please check back for more.

Bitterly cold air follows this system, with several days of wind chills below zero likely. It’s a good idea to track down the hat, scarf, and gloves now to get ready!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.