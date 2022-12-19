Small system tonight, major snowstorm on the way Thursday and Friday

There's a small system on the way tonight, then a major snowstorm ahead for Thursday and Friday.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a quiet start to the day as clouds slowly increase this morning. Plan on highs into the 20s. By tonight, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle is out there. While we don’t expect much of either to accumulate, it doesn’t take much to cause an issue and slick road conditions will be something we’ll be watching for. Tomorrow and Wednesday, plan on mainly quiet conditions. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. Look for watches and warnings to be issued for this system as the week goes on. You are encouraged to get holiday shopping and other preps done now before this thing hits later this week. If traveling during this time, have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Latest News

Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Temperatures fall tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A colder night is ahead due to clearer skies.
Sunshine makes a welcome return