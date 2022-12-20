Grundy Center police looking for missing teen

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Grundy Center are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Police said 16-year-old Nicholas Eckhardt-Lopez was previously reported missing over the weekend, but returned home and is now missing again.

He is described as a White male, 6′1″ tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he may be wearing a red or blue champion sweatshirt, gray or black joggers, white shoes and a black winter coat.

In a Facebook post, police said, “Keep in mind per Iowa Code 710.8 - A person shall not harbor a runaway child with the intent of allowing the runaway child to remain away from home against the wishes of the child’s parent/guardian. A person convicted of violation of this code is guilty of aggravated misdemeanor.”

