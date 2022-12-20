Quiet Tuesday with snow on the way

Quiet Tuesday, but snow on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cloudy conditions are expected overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Tuesday is looking quiet with a partly cloudy sky and highs staying in the 20s. Wednesday we’ll wake up to a cloudy sky, which will continue for most of the day with highs in the upper 20s.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday night through Friday night due to an incoming Winter Storm. Blizzard conditions are possible with 4-8 inches of snow, high wind gusts, and dangerously cold conditions. Snow is expected to gradually come to an end on Thursday, but very windy conditions will cause blowing snow on Friday. Wind chills below zero are expected both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
Two dead, one injured in Des Moines shooting

Latest News

kyou wx
Small system tonight, major snowstorm on the way Thursday and Friday
Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Temperatures fall tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend