Quiet Tuesday with snow on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cloudy conditions are expected overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Tuesday is looking quiet with a partly cloudy sky and highs staying in the 20s. Wednesday we’ll wake up to a cloudy sky, which will continue for most of the day with highs in the upper 20s.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday night through Friday night due to an incoming Winter Storm. Blizzard conditions are possible with 4-8 inches of snow, high wind gusts, and dangerously cold conditions. Snow is expected to gradually come to an end on Thursday, but very windy conditions will cause blowing snow on Friday. Wind chills below zero are expected both Friday and Saturday.

