Toddler suffers life-threating injuries in babysitter’s care, police say

A toddler was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter.
By Josh Auzenne, Lester Duhé and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A toddler in Louisiana was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter.

A probable cause report obtained by WAFB states Howard Youngblood, 36, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the report, Youngblood told authorities he found 22-month-old Ty’Shawn Brumfield unresponsive and contacted emergency services officials who resuscitated the toddler and took him to the hospital.

An arrest report states Youngblood told officers Ty’Shawn fell on his front steps, but doctors said the toddler’s injuries were extensive and not consistent with a fall.

The doctor added the young child had bleeds inside his head, contributing to swelling that was causing, or had possibly already caused, brain damage.

Family members said Ty’Shawn is hooked up to a ventilator and is in critical condition. They said doctors said the toddler had blunt force trauma to the head.

“Even though we have all these other things with his bones in his back and stuff being broken and other things, the primary concern is that head injury,” the boy’s grandmother Shelia Parker said.

Parker said Youngblood was a friend of the toddler’s mother who had no idea he would do something like this to her child.

“I want to be able to hold my grandson. I want to put my arms around him because every time they touch him, when the nurses and the doctors touch him, he jumps and his heart rate goes so high because he thinks something is happening bad to him,” Parker said.

Parker said she hopes her grandson recovers so she and their entire family can show him the true meaning of love.

The family is asking everyone to keep Ty’Shawn in your thoughts and prayers as the road to recovery will be extremely difficult for him. If you’d like to help out the family click here.

Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures fall tonight.
Shot at light snow Monday, another storm later in week
Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
Two dead, one injured in Des Moines shooting
(From Left to Right) Keith Jones and Robert Miller
Police make second arrest in deadly Des Moines crash that killed 4-year-old
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

The Center for Birds of Prey agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it...
Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan
In September, a DNA sample of “John Doe 1978” helped investigators identify the teen as Kenneth...
Police use DNA to identify teen found dead on the street in 1978
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices