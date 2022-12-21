Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns

Feds issue warning after $3.3B in counterfeit items seized in 2021
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Handbags, cellphones and even medicine were all part of the $3.3 billion worth of items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2021. The CBP, which manages 328 ports of entry across the United States where they monitor imports and exports, also issued warnings against counterfeit items saying they pose legal, economic, and health risks to consumers. Alaina Van Horn with the CBP said counterfeit items are a big concern: the CBP made over 27,000 seizures in 2021 alone, totaling $3.3B in impounded goods.

Much of the contraband was counterfeit: everything from cellphones to jewelry and even toothpaste. Topping the list of seized items was “wearing apparel” (clothing) and handbags and wallets.

Van Horn said the counterfeit item’s journey usually begins with an online purchase.

“It is a huge problem, because even sales that occur in an online environment it’s a physical good that very likely has to cross the border into the United States,” she explained.

Consumer experts like Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said the impact of purchasing a counterfeit item can stretch far beyond your wallet: it can also harm your health.

In the CBP’s report they identified counterfeit mobile phones as a significant health and safety risk.

The report said the electronics may contain levels of chemicals such as lead and cadmium that often exceed established safety standards. In some cases, the values were 35 to 40 times higher than globally accepted limits for lead.

Along with hurting legitimate companies and potentially impacting your health, CBP officials reported that counterfeit tech could be smuggling a severe security threat.

Numerous studies, like this one from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), have found surveillance technology and malware in a lot of consumer electronics products. That brings a huge concern for identity theft, financial theft, and tracking technology.

Van Horn added that efforts have been made to make unknown surveillance a more serious crime, but it is tough to bring the international players behind it to justice.

You can report counterfeit items and other trade allegations to the CPB.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From Left to Right) Keith Jones and Robert Miller
Police make second arrest in deadly Des Moines crash that killed 4-year-old
Quiet Tuesday, but snow on the way
Quiet Tuesday with snow on the way
Police said 16-year-old Nicholas Eckhardt-Lopez was previously reported missing over the...
Grundy Center police looking for missing teen
Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
Two dead, one injured in Des Moines shooting
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan

Latest News

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A...
Communities still without power after California earthquake
A local emergency was declared and city services were impacted after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake...
Earthquake destroys homes, impacts city services in Calif.
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress