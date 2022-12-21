Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwein woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash that killed her 9-year-old son and injured her other son.

Court documents say Robyn Reaves, 38, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle in the fatal crash.

Officials said airbag data showed Reaves she was speeding well over the posted speed limit and never hit the brakes. Additionally, law enforcement said Reaves had meth and amphetamine in her system at the time.

According to prosecutors, the crash happened just after midnight on July 19, 2020, when Reaves was driving northbound on County Road V62 near the intersection with Benson Avenue in rural Buchanan County.

Her vehicle reportedly went into the ditch and struck a field drive embankment, then vaulted the field drive and came to rest on the north side of the embankment.

Reaves’ 9-year-old son, seated in the second row directly behind the driver, died at the hospital following the crash. Her other son was seated in the second row, behind the front passenger seat, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.