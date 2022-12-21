Snow moves in tonight, blizzard conditions possible tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a quiet start to your Wednesday, but this doesn’t last overly long. Snowfall develops and pushes into our area generally after 6pm. This snow has the potential to be heavy at times throughout the evening commute. Look for snow to continue through midday Thursday at least, with a sharp increase in wind by 6am tomorrow. Blizzard conditions are still expected here in southeastern Iowa and you are encouraged to take this storm seriously. Totals of 3-6″ still look likely and with winds gusting to 50 mph, blizzard conditions are a real concern in open areas tomorrow and Friday. Coupled with wind chills as cold as -40, anyone stranded in a vehicle puts themselves at high risk! This weekend, the weather stays cold, but at least the wind starts backing off later on Saturday. Be safe, check the forecast often and keep a lookout for each other as we go into the holiday weekend.

