Suspect who allegedly shot at Missouri trooper may be passing through Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for information about a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may be traveling through Iowa on his way to either Illinois or Minnesota.

In a press release, Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over a white, 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of US 60 Highway, in Carter County, Missouri on December 18.

Officials said a short chase ended when the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Storlie, stopped, got out of his vehicle and fired gunshots at the trooper. The trooper’s patrol car was hit several times, but the trooper was uninjured. Storlie then fled the area.

Troopers say the vehicle Storlie was driving had a Minnesota registration of DWH-273 on the rear of the vehicle, and he may be heading to Illinois and has ties to Minnesota.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet. “Anyone with information regarding Storlie is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 417-469-3121, *55 from their mobile device or 911.”

