A winter storm on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Southern Iowa from late on Wednesday until Saturday morning with a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the remainder of our area. This is because a low pressure system will sweep through the Midwest ushering in dangerous conditions.

Snow is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue through late Thursday evening. 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected across our area. High winds will also cause blowing snow Thursday and Friday. This means there will be hazardous travel conditions for the end of the week ahead of Christmas. If you can, travel early on Wednesday, ahead of the storm.

After the storm, brutally cold temperatures are expected with below zero wind chills both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.