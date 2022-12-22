Dangerous winter storm conditions expected

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A strong winter storm is moving through the area, with a variety of impacts expected for our region as it does.

The first is already being felt as of Wednesday evening, with snow falling across the area. Roadways have already deteriorated, and I would not expect them to get much better for a while. This is because snow should continue through the evening into tonight, likely lasting as late as around lunchtime on Thursday. Even though snow will stop falling by then, we will not be done with this storm system.

That’s because winds will be a major player in the longevity of the impacts of this storm. Gusts will likely pick up tonight after a cold front sweeps through. Gust speeds will be between at least 30 to 45 mph starting overnight and through most of the day on Friday. This will easily cause blowing and drifting of snow, with periods of blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility for travel likely, especially in rural or open areas.

The wind will also pull in an Arctic air mass. This will send air temperatures below zero through a good portion of the end of the week. More importantly, we will experience wind chills between -25 to -40 starting on Thursday and lasting through much of Friday. This type of cold air is dangerous to be out in for even shorter periods of time. You will experience frostbite in 15 minutes or less on any exposed skin.

What you should do

Avoid travel! Driving will be unsafe for much of the area, much of the time, through the end of the work week. With strong winds and bitter cold temperatures, if you happen to end up in a ditch or your car breaks down you will be in a dangerous situation. Delay any travel until winds subside on Saturday unless absolutely necessary. If you leave your home in the car, bring a winter survival kit with you. Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on what to bring with you.

Limit time outdoors and dress properly. You need to cover all exposed skin if leaving your home on Thursday and Friday. Wear multiple looser-fitting layers to help stay warm. Hat, gloves, scarf, face mask will all be good to use when wind chills are this low.

Stay with us for updates. Any changes in the storm, we’ll let you know here or on our newscasts on TV.

After the storm

Temperatures will remain cold through the Christmas holiday weekend, but winds should ease. Still, wind chill values below zero look pretty likely for the entire weekend, day and night.

Temperatures will begin to increase during the week after Christmas, potentially warming to freezing or beyond by midweek.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.