Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather

Doctor Ian Tullberg from UCHealth tells 11 News if you do not cover up properly, you could end up with severe frostbite in as little as ten minutes. Severe frostbite can make you lose limbs, including your hands and feet.(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Along with the snow and wind this week, we’re also getting below freezing temperatures.

Doctors say during these weather conditions, emergency rooms and urgent cares see frostbite frequently.

Dr. Joseph McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said it can take as little as six minutes outside to cause frostbite.

Asthma, arthritis, and even cardiac arrest are a growing concern with these cold temperatures.

“Your body tries to contain the heat inside of itself, so it closes down its arteries on the surface of your skin. It also kind of closes up some vasospasms — your arteries in your heart,” McGargill said.

Frostbite is most common on body parts like fingers and toes.

Symptoms include cold, numb skin, and clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness.

The worst of the wind hits eastern Iowa on Friday, with gusts that could exceed 50 mph.
The worst of the wind hits eastern Iowa on Friday, with gusts that could exceed 50 mph.(KCRG)

