Snow likely, blowing snow and localized blizzard conditions possible

Blizzard conditions are expected over the next several days!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Snow continues across southeastern Iowa this morning and it’ll be heavy at times. As wind increases and temperatures drop, blizzard conditions are likely to develop throughout the day. Wind chills will likely drop as low as -40 later today as Arctic air continues to pour into the area. The strong wind will keep the blizzard conditions going well into Saturday morning with wind hopefully backing down sometime Saturday night. These conditions will make travel dangerous and in some spots, impossible. Ensure you have a winter survival kit if you must be on the roads.

