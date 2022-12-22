‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City

Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes.

Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.

In a Facebook post, the Iowa DOT also advised against traveling on I-80.

“We’re really not kidding when we say ‘travel not advised’ on I-80 in eastern Iowa this morning,” DOT staff wrote in the post. “Many Iowa roads are VERY SLICK today and salt won’t help due to the cold weather.”

