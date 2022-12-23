Bitter cold continues today, watch for blowing snow in open areas

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The wind will continue to strengthen today causing two issues. One that we’ll all feel will be those wind chills as cold as -35. The other thing we’ll notice is the blowing snow, likely leading to blizzard conditions in rural and other open areas. Be very cautious on area interstates and highways. This is one of those cases where impacts are much lower in town, but out of town, things can change very quickly. Cold, windy weather continues tonight and tomorrow with lighter wind finally by Christmas day. By Christmas night, a much weaker system might spread an inch or two of snow our way going into Monday morning. Have a safe holiday weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.