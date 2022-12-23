Blowing snow, dangerous cold continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another day of potentially dangerous winter weather conditions is expected across the area.

Several winter weather-related alerts are in effect for the area. Find the latest here.

Strong northwest winds will continue through the night and into the day on Friday, with wind gusts between 35 to 45 mph common. This will cause visibility to drop, especially in open areas, to half a mile or less at times. This, combined with wind chills in the range of -20 to -40 will create dangerous conditions for those who find themselves stuck outside.

Even in areas where blowing snow is not an issue, the wind chills themselves present a danger. Frostbite will be possible in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin.

What you should do

Avoid travel! Driving will be unsafe for much of the area, much of the time, through the end of the work week. With strong winds and bitter cold temperatures, if you happen to end up in a ditch or your car breaks down you will be in a dangerous situation. Delay any travel until winds subside on Saturday unless absolutely necessary. If you leave your home in the car, bring a winter survival kit with you. Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on what to bring with you.

Limit time outdoors and dress properly. You need to cover all exposed skin if leaving your home on Thursday and Friday. Wear multiple looser-fitting layers to help stay warm. Hat, gloves, scarf, face mask will all be good to use when wind chills are this low.

Stay with us for updates. Any changes in the storm, we’ll let you know here or on our newscasts on TV.

After the storm

Temperatures will remain cold through the Christmas holiday weekend, but winds should ease. Still, wind chill values below zero look pretty likely for the entire weekend, day and night.

A quick-moving storm system looks to affect the area on Monday, potentially bringing a round of light snow with it. We’ll be watching this one closely for the potential for accumulation as it gets closer.

Temperatures will begin to increase after that system, likely warming well beyond freezing by midweek.

