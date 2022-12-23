Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store

Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa, IA
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination.

In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.

The mission of Heartland Humane Society is to provide temporary shelter and care to homeless/lost animals, to educate the public on the proper care of animals, and to promote neutering and spaying programs. They rely heavily on donations to help care for the animals they take in.

You can visit their website at the link here.

