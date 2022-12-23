Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.(Greyhound Bus Lines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Greyhound bus lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the transportation company’s Home Free program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians with a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.

The partnership has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for 47-year-old Christopher Storlie, who they say...
Suspect who allegedly shot at Missouri trooper may be passing through Iowa
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
Doctor Ian Tullberg from UCHealth tells 11 News if you do not cover up properly, you could end...
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather

Latest News

The House is expected to pass omnibus and stopgap bills hours before a potential government...
Congress rushes to avert shutdown, pass omnibus funding bill
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-South Korea drills
The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Thousands of migrants remain at border