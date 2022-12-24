Bitter cold continues with strong winds, blowing snow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Strong northwest winds will continue to reinforce Arctic air in the region, with bitterly cold wind chills.

Several winter weather-related alerts are in effect for the area. Find the latest here.

The strong low pressure system that has been giving us weather-related trouble for a few days is continuing to move away from the region. As it does, wind speeds will begin to decrease but it will take a while to get there. Expect blowing snow and bitter wind chills to remain likely through the morning on Saturday. After that, we’ll see a slow and steady decrease in wind gusts that’ll improve significantly by Christmas Day.

Wind chills of -15 to -30 will be possible through Saturday morning, which still poses a danger to exposed skin and from long-term overall exposure. Limit time outdoors, and if you must, dress properly. Wear multiple looser-fitting layers to help stay warm. Hat, gloves, scarf, face mask will all be good to use when wind chills are this low.

After Christmas, another quick-moving storm system moves through Sunday night into Monday. It could give us a quick inch or two of snow as it moves by, so post-holiday travel could be affected. Slick roads will be possible during that time.

The rest of our 7-day forecast features increasingly warm temperatures, with highs closer to 50 possible by Wednesday (if you can believe it!). Rain will also be possible by then with another storm system in an active pattern.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.