Bitter cold continues with strong winds, blowing snow

Bitter cold and potential blowing snow continue tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Strong northwest winds will continue to reinforce Arctic air in the region, with bitterly cold wind chills.

Several winter weather-related alerts are in effect for the area. Find the latest here.

The strong low pressure system that has been giving us weather-related trouble for a few days is continuing to move away from the region. As it does, wind speeds will begin to decrease but it will take a while to get there. Expect blowing snow and bitter wind chills to remain likely through the morning on Saturday. After that, we’ll see a slow and steady decrease in wind gusts that’ll improve significantly by Christmas Day.

Wind chills of -15 to -30 will be possible through Saturday morning, which still poses a danger to exposed skin and from long-term overall exposure. Limit time outdoors, and if you must, dress properly. Wear multiple looser-fitting layers to help stay warm. Hat, gloves, scarf, face mask will all be good to use when wind chills are this low.

After Christmas, another quick-moving storm system moves through Sunday night into Monday. It could give us a quick inch or two of snow as it moves by, so post-holiday travel could be affected. Slick roads will be possible during that time.

The rest of our 7-day forecast features increasingly warm temperatures, with highs closer to 50 possible by Wednesday (if you can believe it!). Rain will also be possible by then with another storm system in an active pattern.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for 47-year-old Christopher Storlie, who they say...
Suspect who allegedly shot at Missouri trooper may be passing through Iowa
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
Doctor Ian Tullberg from UCHealth tells 11 News if you do not cover up properly, you could end...
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather

Latest News

Wind gust forecast.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Bitter cold continues today, watch for blowing snow in open areas
Brutal wind chill values continue into Friday.
Blowing snow, dangerous cold continues
Brutal wind chill values continue into Friday.
First Alert Forecast