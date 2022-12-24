EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. Cold air moving down from Canada has caused temperatures to plunge dramatically. The subsequent “bomb cyclone” has pummeled much of the country with blizzard conditions.

The weather system is sweeping across two-thirds of the country and has thrown a wrench in holiday flights and road trips. The weather system started when cold air pooled up in the Arctic, then was pushed down into the U.S. by the jet stream. Things should start to warm up again after Christmas.

