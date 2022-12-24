Interstate 35 partially reopened as blizzard conditions subside

A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera near Woolstock in Wright County on...
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera near Woolstock in Wright County on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A long stretch of Interstate 35 is moving toward being fully reopened on Saturday morning as road crews work to clear areas of snow and ice.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Ames and Clear Lake were reopened as of mid-morning Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. As of 10:20 a.m, the southbound lanes remain closed.

Widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions led the Iowa DOT to close the major highway on Friday deteriorated. The agency pulled its snow plows from state and federal highways in large portions of the state by evening, citing safety concerns. Plow tracking information provided by the Iowa DOT shows all sections of the state receiving service again.

Blowing snow is still possible along the highway and other parts of the state as winds remain relatively strong on Saturday.

Some other highways in the state are still categorized as travel not advised as of Saturday morning, but steady improvement has been seen in most road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa, IA
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
Brutal wind chill values continue into Friday.
Blowing snow, dangerous cold continues
Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home

Latest News

Wind gust forecast.
Bitter cold continues with strong winds, blowing snow
Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa, IA
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast