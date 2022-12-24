In Mexico, posadas bring early Christmas spirit, community

Posada 2021
Posada 2021(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Since Dec. 16, a joyful parade of people has wound its way through the streets of the Mexico City borough of Xochimilco. This festive procession and its related events are known as a posada and happen across the country through Dec. 24. The style of each posada varies from town to town, but traditionally it is a re-enactment of part of the Christmas story.

Night after night, two volunteers dress as Mary and Joseph and walk through their community, knocking on a different door each day of the season. Posadas in Xochimilco are unique in that they also honor the Niñopa, the borough’s most venerated image of baby Jesus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa, IA
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart
Brutal wind chill values continue into Friday.
Blowing snow, dangerous cold continues
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home

Latest News

An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. Cold...
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming Lamar quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels