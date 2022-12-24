South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts

South Africa’s Christmas 2022 is a start/stop affair because the country’s daily power cuts are...
South Africa’s Christmas 2022 is a start/stop affair because the country’s daily power cuts are hitting just about every aspect of the holiday.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Christmas 2022 is a start/stop affair because the country’s daily power cuts are hitting just about every aspect of the holiday. Businesses and families are coping with rolling outages of electricity lasting from seven to 10 hours per day. The chugging of diesel generators can be heard near stores and restaurants from posh areas to townships.

The festive calendar of celebrations with family and friends is now a meticulous dance around the daily schedule of power cuts. South Africa’s state utility, Eskom, has battled to meet the demand for electricity in the continent’s most industrialized economy for more than 10 years but the problem has become acute this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa, IA
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart
Brutal wind chill values continue into Friday.
Blowing snow, dangerous cold continues
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home

Latest News

FILE - This undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star...
Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges
Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people to not let Christmas pass without doing something good
Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people "do something good" this Christmas
Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry....
Climate change threatens centuries-old oases in Morocco
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel