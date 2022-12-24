Still Windy and Cold

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 20-30 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -30 at times when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. Travel safely and stay warm!

