Merry Christmas

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Christmas is upon us and with it a bit of a quieter weather pattern. Temperatures still remain below normal with wind chill values below zero. Throughout the day we watch the cloud cover gradually increase. This is due to a fast-moving storm heading our way from Canada. As the storm moves through Sunday night into Monday we have a chance for some snow accumulation. Watch for slick conditions during your Monday morning commute. From the entire First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

