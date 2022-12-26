A snowy Monday morning, but some afternoon sunshine

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to snow showers outside the window, which means there are some partly covered and completely covered roadways across Eastern Iowa this morning. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on any morning commutes or errands. This morning’s temperatures are in the teens. The snow showers will gradually come to an end this morning and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the teens this afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits below zero.

Tuesday will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 20s. Wednesday is also looking dry, however, rain and snow showers will likely return to the area by the end of the week.

