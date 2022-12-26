A snowy Monday morning, but some afternoon sunshine

A snowy Monday morning, but some afternoon sunshine
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to snow showers outside the window, which means there are some partly covered and completely covered roadways across Eastern Iowa this morning. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on any morning commutes or errands. This morning’s temperatures are in the teens. The snow showers will gradually come to an end this morning and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the teens this afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits below zero.

Tuesday will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 20s. Wednesday is also looking dry, however, rain and snow showers will likely return to the area by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa, IA
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Merry Christmas
First Alert Forecast
Still Windy and Cold
Wind gust forecast.
Bitter cold continues with strong winds, blowing snow
Wind gust forecast.
First Alert Forecast