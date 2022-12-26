Weather stays mostly quiet to end 2022

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring an end of year warm up.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High pressure keeps our weather quiet for the next few days. While new snow is not expected thru Wednesday, do watch for slick spots on area roadways. The sun, salt treatments, and friction from cars traveling across the road surface all allow that snow and ice to melt initially but will refreeze as temperatures drop below zero overnight. Temperatures rebound as we wrap up 2022. Look for highs to warm above freezing by Wednesday afternoon with some 40s and 50s possible. Chances for precipitation reenter the forecast later this week. While totals appear minimal at this point, travel will still be impacted as we will be in a thaw-refreeze cycle. Light rain could change to a wintry mix as temps drop overnight and areas of fog or frost may develop on roadways.  Have a great week!

