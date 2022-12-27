Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant.
Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public.
Following an investigation, charges were filed against 35-year-old Travis David Lennox, who was arrested on December 23rd, 2022. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
He’s been charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Theft in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree.
