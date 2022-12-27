Warmer weather wraps up 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for steady temperatures overnight. Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping out in the 40s. By Thursday, we warm even farther, into the low 50s but areas of fog and drizzle are expected. Rain is possible Saturday with a small system and a bigger system is expected to begin the new year on Monday and Tuesday that could bring better chances for rain to the area.

