Warmer weather wraps up 2022

Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing. That will help melt off some of our snow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for steady temperatures overnight. Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping out in the 40s. By Thursday, we warm even farther, into the low 50s but areas of fog and drizzle are expected. Rain is possible Saturday with a small system and a bigger system is expected to begin the new year on Monday and Tuesday that could bring better chances for rain to the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A snowy Monday morning, but some afternoon sunshine
A snowy Monday morning, but some afternoon sunshine
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day