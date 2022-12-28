Big warmup today and tomorrow

Plan on a decent thaw in the area today and tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for a few slick spots on the roads this morning as warmer temperatures are causing a layer of frost to develop on some surfaces. Today continues to look like a good one with highs generally in the 40s. Whatever snow gets melted today will likely be part of a fog and drizzle setup for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow look even warmer some 50s likely. The next system beyond that one looks to arrive sometime later Saturday into Saturday night with a mix of light rain or snow possible. Plan on highs this weekend generally around 40. It’s nice to get a break from that Arctic air for a while!

