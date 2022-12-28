Temperature swings ahead, starting with very warm Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A lot of ups and downs in temperatures are expected in the course of the coming 7 days, thanks to an active weather pattern. This will feature a few storm systems that bring us at least one pretty good rain chance.

Thursday sees our highs surge even more than today, with readings in the upper 50s likely under mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog or drizzle is possible in spots to go with that. We will sink back into the 30s on Friday, but return to the 40s for a mostly dry weekend.

Next week starts off with a larger storm system in the central U.S., bringing a good chance for a soaking rain on Monday as highs reach the 50s again. A downturn in temperatures could follow behind that system.

