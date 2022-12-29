Mild afternoon ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a significant warmup for much of the area today as we surge to the upper 50s and lower 60s. This will be close to records in spots! Looking ahead, only a small system passes by this weekend, but it’s timed in such a way (Saturday night), that we’ll still want to pay attention to it in the event it creates a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next bigger system looks to bring a threat of rain and possible thunderstorms early next week.

