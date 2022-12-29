Mild afternoon ahead

Plan on a mild Thursday with plenty of snowmelt across the area this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a significant warmup for much of the area today as we surge to the upper 50s and lower 60s. This will be close to records in spots! Looking ahead, only a small system passes by this weekend, but it’s timed in such a way (Saturday night), that we’ll still want to pay attention to it in the event it creates a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next bigger system looks to bring a threat of rain and possible thunderstorms early next week.

Latest News

Lows stay above our normal highs for this time of year.
Temperature swings ahead, starting with very warm Thursday
First Alert Forecast
Big warmup today and tomorrow
Look for steady temperatures overnight. Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping...
Warmer weather wraps up 2022