Chillier air returns for a day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A dip in our temperatures is expected to round out the work week, but New Year’s weekend will see a bounce back up.

Highs on Friday will be limited to the upper 30s after a cold front sweeps through this evening. It will not take long to recover by the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s as clouds gradually increase.

This leads into a more substantial storm system affecting the area on Monday into Tuesday, with a decent shot at rain looking increasingly likely. Rainfall totals of half an inch or more appear possible.

Temperatures turn cooler again toward the end of the 7-day forecast with highs in the 30s, but not nearly as bitterly cold as what we experienced just one week ago.

