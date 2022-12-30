Christmas tree pickup dates for Ottumwa
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Residents who have Christmas trees to dispose of will have some opportunities coming up to have them picked up.
The City of Ottumwa said that the trees can be left curbside on regular weekly bulky item collection days during January. Residents should remove all tinsel and decorations and not place the tree in a bag. If the tree is over six feet in height, it should be cut in half before placing curbside.
The dates for pickup are:
- January 5: Both north and south side
- January 10: South side
- January 12: North side
- January 19: Both north and south side
- January 24: South side
- January 25: North side
