Christmas tree pickup dates for Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Residents who have Christmas trees to dispose of will have some opportunities coming up to have them picked up.

The City of Ottumwa said that the trees can be left curbside on regular weekly bulky item collection days during January. Residents should remove all tinsel and decorations and not place the tree in a bag. If the tree is over six feet in height, it should be cut in half before placing curbside.

The dates for pickup are:

January 5: Both north and south side

January 10: South side

January 12: North side

January 19: Both north and south side

January 24: South side

January 25: North side

