Cooler finish to the week

Plan on a cooler Friday, though this is much closer to normal for late December.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. While it’ll be much cooler compared to yesterday, it’s right around average for late December with highs in the 30s. The wind should remain light as well. Looking ahead to our holiday weekend, a small system is still being watched for tomorrow night. At this time, impacts look very low mainly due to temperatures being above freezing, but it’s feasible that a light wintry mix in a few spots may cause a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next system that impacts most of us is still on track to hit on Monday and Tuesday with mainly a cold rain here. Look for highs into the 40s those days. Have a great holiday weekend!

