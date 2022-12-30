Dog tied up, abandoned outside Iowa airport

By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says someone tied up and abandoned a dog outside the Des Moines airport this week because it wasn’t allowed on their flight.

The rescue group says airport workers contacted the group after noticing the dog tied up outside the terminal.

The airline workers say a person initially came in with the dog to board an international flight but the dog was not allowed to board without a kennel. The workers say the woman left and returned a short time later without the dog.

ARL says the roughly 1-year-old female dog they are calling Allie is incredibly sweet and now in their care. The group says the case is an active investigation and hope to release more details soon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

