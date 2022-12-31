A little warmer for the New Year’s weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will rebound a bit into the weekend as a quick-moving storm system passes to our north.

This system will also bring an increase in cloud cover to the area, with an outside shot at a shower or two during the day on Saturday. Highs will be back into the mid 40s for most, with southerly winds helping the cause. Any chance for rain will be gone by the time you may head out for New Year’s celebrations on Saturday night.

Another storm system approaches by the start of the workweek, bringing a really good risk of rainfall. Totals could exceed half an inch fairly easily during Monday into Tuesday. The storm will also send temperatures falling a bit toward the end of the week.

