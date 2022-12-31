QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roger Wakeland, 88, is an artist.

“Some of [my drawings] take eight hours or more, and other ones take me an hour,” Wakeland said. “That’s all I do when I’m sitting. I do three or four a day. As long as I can live a little bit longer, I enjoy coloring.”

Wakeland estimates he’s finished 1,500 drawings over the last 15 years, and he hand delivers his work to neighbors.

“[My sister-in-law] just loves it when he comes over and brings the newest piece he’s been working on,” said Laurie McIlvain. “She really enjoys that. I think all the residents here at ProMedica have different pieces from Roger. It means something to them, and they get a lot of enjoyment out of it.”

Wakeland weaves in a wide variety of colors.

“I think the use of the different colors that he comes up with is just very vibrant. It’s like the picture comes alive,” McIlvain said. “I asked Roger once, ‘How do you come up with the colors that you decide to use in a particular picture?’ He said, ‘I actually have it figured out ahead of time. I can actually see it before I start working on it.’ That’s really the sign of a true artist.”

For a majority of the drawings, Roger had a second set of hands helping, Ruth Ann Wakeland, his wife of 65 years.

“I and my wife retired, and she colored with pencils. I was bored sitting there, and she said, ' Why don’t you start coloring?’ I started and here I am,” Wakeland said.

Ruth passed away in early December, and Wakeland is using art to remember her.

“[I think about her] all the time,” Wakeland said. “We got around so good. It was love for 65 years.”

Wakeland said it makes him happy to see his artwork make others feel good. He added that the key to a long, successful marriage is to do everything together since you only live once.

