Stout defense leads Hawkeyes to Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - An impressive showing by the University of Iowa’s defensive unit guided the Hawkeyes to an easy victory in a rematch with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 Music City Bowl. The defense converted two interceptions into touchdowns, with the tight end Luke Lachey catching a pass for the team’s lone offensive score.

Iowa’s defense held the Wildcats to just 185 yards of total offense, despite a 34-to-25 minute advantage in time of possession.

Defensive back Cooper DeJean was named the bowl game’s most valuable player after the game.

