Tradition of hiking in the new year reaches all 50 US states
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A simple plan to get more people enjoying the outdoors on New Year’s Day has become a nationwide movement after a hike at a Massachusetts park more than three decades ago. Just 380 people participated in the initial First Day Hike in 1992 at the nearly 7,000-acre Blue Hills Reservation just south of Boston.

In 2023, tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in First Day Hikes at hundreds of parks in all 50 states this Sunday. Organizers and participants say a vigorous walk is a great way to start the new year on the right foot, enjoy nature and spend time with family.

