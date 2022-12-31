Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
A crash in Nashville killed one person.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - The grandfather of an Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker was killed in an incident in Nashville the night before the team played a bowl game in a city, according to officials.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, was killed in an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Smith was taken to nearby Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Smith was the grandfather to Jack Campbell, a senior linebacker for the Hawkeyes. The school said that Campbell was not told by his parents of the death of Smith until after the Hawkeyes played in the Music City Bowl on Saturday to allow him “one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeyes teammates.”

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Kirk Ferentz, head coach of the Hawkeyes, said, in a statement. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after workers say the owner was not allowed to take it on a...
Dog tied up, abandoned outside Iowa airport
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec....
Stout defense leads Hawkeyes to Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky
Tradition of hiking in the new year reaches all 50 US states
Tradition of hiking in the new year reaches all 50 US states
The Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, built in 1889, is one of 71 minor basilicas in the United...
Quick work allows bells to ring in Dyersville on Christmas
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse
Iowa’s court reporter shortage could get even worse