Dry and quiet expected for first day of 2023

A light shower isn't out of the question this evening, but drier weather greets us on the first day of 2023.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The start of the new year should be a quiet one, but it won’t last for long.

Expect a fair amount of cloudiness tonight into Sunday as we catch a break between storm systems. A few peeks of sunshine are possible during the day. A start in the low 30s leads into a high in the mid 40s.

That second storm system is on the way for the start of the work week. Rain is likely with it, with accumulations possibly totaling a half inch or more. Tuesday looks to be sort of between areas of precipitation, though it will still be warm. Cooler and cloudier conditions arrive for Wednesday, and stick around for a couple of days.

