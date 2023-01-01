French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island

RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.

The artist, Delphine Poulain, was born in Paris 52 years ago and has been in love with Rapa Nui since she first visited in 1994. At the time, Poulain lived in Tahiti, working as a professional sailor. One trip to Rapa Nui was enough to envision a future home in the land of extinct volcanoes and monolithic statues called moai.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.